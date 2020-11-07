World leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

London: Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

Following are reactions from world leaders:



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau



"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship one that is unique on the world stage."

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the worlds greatest challenges together.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

"We look forward to working with the next U.S. administration. We want to invest in our cooperation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal."

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz

"Congratulations, Mr President-Elect. Now there is a chance for a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The U.S. remains Europe's most important and closest partner."



Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

"Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, saying he looked forward to working closely on their shared priorities.

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement," Johnson said in a statement. "The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also sent his congratulations, adding that while some processes were still playing out, it was clear that Biden had won."It was a close contest and @realDonaldTrump fought hard," he wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to working with the new administration the UK-US friendship has always been a force for good in the world."

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidency, saying they had many challenges to face. "The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome

today's challenges. Let's work together!," Macron said on Twitter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris after major networks declared them the winners of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday."I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden," she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time."Merkel, the first female leader of Germany, stressed that Harris would be her country's first elected female Vice-President.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro

Sanchez congratulated Joe Biden in a tweet on Saturday night."The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us," he said.