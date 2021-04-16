8 killed in shooting at Indianapolis Fedex facility in USA

Malayalam
Published: April 16, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Topic | World

Indianapolis: Eight people were shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said.

Multiple other people were injured and went to local hospitals, police spokesperson Genae Cook said at an early morning news conference Friday.

At least four people were hospitalised, including one person with critical injuries. Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Police had previously said the gunman shot and killed himself.

When police arrived, officers observed an active shooting scene at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday.

Fedex released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected, the statement said.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

