An Imprint of Reality: Award-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's legacy in photos

Danish Siddiqui, a chief photographer of Reuters who was based in Mumbai, was reportedly killed in the violence in Afghanistan on Friday.

Danish Siddiqui was part of a seven-member Reuters photography team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for feature photography. Siddiqui had then covered the Rohingya crisis that spread to Bangladesh from Myanmar. Siddiqui had started as a TV journalist, who then ventured into photojournalism.

Siddiqui had also captured the world's attention with chilling images of the Delhi riots last year and the COVID-19 pandemic and migrant exodus.

His death was condoled by numerous journalists and the Twitterati.

Onmanorama collates some of the best works of this Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist.





