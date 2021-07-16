Malayalam
An Imprint of Reality: Award-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's legacy in photos

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Danish Siddiqui, a chief photographer of Reuters who was based in Mumbai, was reportedly killed in the violence in Afghanistan on Friday.

Danish Siddiqui was part of a seven-member Reuters photography team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for feature photography. Siddiqui had then covered the Rohingya crisis that spread to Bangladesh from Myanmar. Siddiqui had started as a TV journalist, who then ventured into photojournalism.

Siddiqui had also captured the world's attention with chilling images of the Delhi riots last year and the COVID-19 pandemic and migrant exodus.

His death was condoled by numerous journalists and the Twitterati.

Onmanorama collates some of the best works of this Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist.


An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 11, 2017. The Myanmar army said security forces were responsible for the killing of Rohingya Muslims found in a mass grave in the Rakhine State. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
Farmers protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 27, 2020. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
A mob beat up a Muslim man in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
Dayaram Kushwaha carries his 5-year-old son, Shivam, as he and members of his extended family make their way back to his home village from New Delhi. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
