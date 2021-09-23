Malayalam
Threat to Kiwis came in 'email generated from India': Pak minister

Reuters
Published: September 23, 2021 05:11 PM IST
New Zealand
New Zealand players during a training session in Rawalpindi. File photo: AFP
Topic | World

Islamabad: A threat to New Zealand's cricket team that prompted them to call off a tour of Pakistan came in an email that originated in India, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

New Zealand's cricket squad arrived home on Wednesday after abandoning their tour of Pakistan last week citing a security threat.

The New Zealand Cricket said they were aware of a "specific and credible" threat but did not give details.

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the threat had come via an email.

"This email was generated from India through a VPN showing the location of Singapore," Chaudhry told reporters in Pakistan's capital.

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to the request for comment. 

Chaudhry added that the West Indies team, due to arrive in December, had also been sent a threat that he said was fake.

Shunned by all after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, Pakistan have been trying to bring back top international teams.

New Zealand's withdrawal dealt a massive blow to Pakistan's hopes of staging regular international cricket, with England subsequently calling off their men's and women's tours.

