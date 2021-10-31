COVID frontline warriors to get UAE's golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Healthcare professionals who led the fight against COVID-19, the deadly pandemic, are the latest bunch to be granted golden visas by the United Arab Emirates.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the issuance of golden visas to COVID frontline warriors and their families on Sunday.

"Consideration will be given to individuals who made extraordinary efforts to protect the people during the Kovid-19 period," a statement read.

Many Indians, a majority of them from Kerala, were instrumental in the fight against COVID. Under the new visa, they will be granted 10 years of residency in the UAE.

Earlier, in July, the UAE government had invited doctors to apply for a golden visa in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices.

Doctors licensed by the UAE Health Regulatory Authority are eligible to apply for the golden visa through the website smartservices.ica.gov.ae from July 2021 to September 2022.

Licensed doctors can also apply through smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.

Government departments dealing with long-term stays will review applications before issuing visas.