15-year-old, accused of murdering Keralite store owner, arrested in US

Mesquite (Texas): Mesquite police have arrested a juvenile accused of robbing and murdering Keralite Sajan Mathew, the owner of a store in Mesquite city of Dallas county, United States.

The fatal shooting happened just around 1 pm (local time) on Wednesday, at a store in the 1800 block of Galloway Avenue. The attacker, who fled the scene soon after the incident, was arrested later.

"We put out a notice to surrounding agencies that were looking for a specific license plate. The Dallas Police Department was able to locate this vehicle and they took the suspect into custody," Mesquite PD spokeswoman Jolyn Lopez said on Thursday.

The teenager is now facing a capital murder charge, the police said.

Sajan, 56, a native of Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, had been running the Big Dollar Mart, a beauty products supply store, in Mesquite city of Dallas county.

Sajan, who migrated to the US in 2005, leaves his wife Mini and two children. He was a member of the Sehion Mar Thoma Church of Dallas.

On Thursday, Sajan's friends, family, and longtime customers visited the store to pay their respects to Sajan. They left flowers and mementos outside the store as a tribute to Sajan.