Know the Malayali Anil Menon, NASA's pick for future space mission

New York: Dr Anil Menon, one among 10 candidates included in NASA's 2021 Astronaut Class, could be part of a lunar mission later if selected. He has an impressive biodata that could leave us in awe.

Born to Malayali father and Ukrainian mother in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dr Menon holds about 10 degrees, certifications and licences in varied disciplines, including Medicine and Mechanical Engineering, says his LinkedIn profile.

Dr Menon, 45, had been to India in 1999 on a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholarship, and had also participated in the country's anti-polio drive. He picked up Malayalam during this visit.

After his schooling from St Paul Academy and Summit School, Minnesota, he joined the prestigious Harvard University, from where he graduated in Neurobiology in 1995. Later, he successfully pursued a Master's in Medicine from Stanford University School of Medicine, California, in 2006.

Dr Menon also holds degrees in Emergency Medicine, Aerospace Medicine, Public Health and Wilderness Medicine (which began as Mountain Medicine, now broadly defined as medical care delivered in remote areas where medical facilities or patient movement resources are not available).

He was also among the first respondents during the earthquakes in Haiti (2010) and Nepal (2015).

Researcher, soldier

While at Harvard, he researched Huntington Disease, a rare condition that causes the progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the brain. He was also part of the US' military mission in Afghanistan, and expeditions to Mount Everest.

He is also the recipient of Theodore C Lyster Award (presented for outstanding achievement in aerospace medicine), NASA JSC Award, and the US Airforce Commemorative Medal. Dr Menon has also published more than 20 scientific articles.

He was the Flight Surgeon of SpaceX's first manned mission to outer space. He has more than 1,000 flying hours to his credit. If he successfully completes the Astronaut Class training programme, he will be the first Malayali in space.

Love for Kerala

Dr Menon has recalled the special space Kerala has in his heart. His father Sankaran Menon hailed from the Malabar region. Dr Menon had visited Kerala along with his wife Anna three years ago. The couple had then visited Kochi and Alappuzha.