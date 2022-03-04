Don't let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria: Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister to NATO

In a powerful message to his counterparts in NATO, Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba appealed to not let Vladimir Putin "create Syria in Europe".

Kuleba tweeted his video message that was delivered at an extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers.

Even as Ukraine has resisted the Russian invasion for eight days, Kuleba has called for support from NATO forces "before it’s too late".

He said Ukraine needs partners to help with concrete, resolute and swift actions.

Took part in the extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. My message: act now before it's too late. Don't let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria. We are ready to fight. We will continue fighting. But we need partners to help us with concrete, resolute and swift actions, now.

Transcript of Dmytro Kuleba's message:

Thank you for everything you have done, but this is the war and in a war, everything needs to be done until the moment we prevail.

We, together, for the sake of security in Europe, for the sake of prosperity in Europe.

Russia tries to turn Ukraine into Syria. And the tactics they deploy are very similar to the ones they used in Syria. But we should not allow them to create Syria in Europe.

We are ready to fight. We will continue fighting. But help us.

If you don't, I'm afraid you will have to share responsibility for the lives and sufferings of Ukrainian civilians, who die because of ruthless Russian pilots throwing bombs on them.

In the last eight days, I received messages from many of you saying 'Dmytro, my government decided to provide you with weapons, anti-tank, bullets, ammunition, gun machines, grenades. I hope it's not too late'. I'm certain that this war develops in a way that when the moment comes, you will be willing to provide us with anything, literally anything that we need to stop Putin from hitting you and turning Europe into a nightmare. And my hope, my only hope is that it will not be too late. Thank you.