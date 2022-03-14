5 Indian students killed in road accident in Toronto

Toronto: Five students from India were killed in a vehicle accident in Toronto, Canada, in the wee hours of Saturday. Two other students were injured in the accident, stated Ajay Bisaria, the High Commissioner Of India.

The dead have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar. They were dead at the accident site itself, Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) informed.

The accident happened on Highway 401. The passenger van in which the students were travelling rammed a tractor trailer at around 3:45 a.m between Trenton and Belleville.

The injured are reportedly serious, the Ontario police said.

The students were based in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas and were in the 21-24 years age group.