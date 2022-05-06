Malayalam
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declares state of emergency

PTI
Published: May 06, 2022 10:56 PM IST
SRI-LANKA-CRISIS-IMPORTS
FILE PHOTO: A man walks along a beach, against the backdrop of Colombo's Financial City, Sri Lanka June 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte
Topic | World

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight, according to the presidential media division.

The state of emergency gives the police and the security forces power to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.

Rajapaksa's decision was to ensure public security and maintain essential services so as to make sure a smooth functioning of the country, the presidential media division said.

The decision came amidst weeks of public protests demanding the resignation of the President and the government.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis in its history with the shortage of essentials, and power outages caused by a severe forex crisis.

Rajapaksa had declared emergency on April 1 also after a mass protest opposite his private residence. He had revoked it on April 5.

(To be updated)

