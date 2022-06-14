Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week

PTI
Published: June 14, 2022 06:06 PM IST
Elon Musk
While Musk will address Twitter employees soon, it is not clear whether it means he has sealed the deal with the company. Photo: Aly Song/Reuters
Topic | World

San Francisco: Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered USD 44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they'd be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform. Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, saying he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts.

RELATED ARTICLES

It as not clear if this week's meeting means that the two sides have come closer together on resolving those issue. Shares of Twitter have been trading well below the USD 54.20 per share that Musk has offered amid on Wall Street that the deal will be consummated.

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose almost 3 per cent before the opening bell Tuesday to USD 38.02.

Multiple outlets reported last week that Twitter planned to offer Musk access to its firehose of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets. 

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.