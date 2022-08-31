Malayalam
Apply for self-sponsored UAE green visa with 5-year validity from Sept 5

Our Correspondent
Published: August 31, 2022 10:41 AM IST
UAE visa
United Arab Emirates Visa Approved with Rubber Stamp and national flag. Photo: Shutterstock
Topic | World

Abu Dhabi: The five-year green visa to United Arab Emirates (UAE), which facilitates one to work or run a  business on self-sponsorship can be applied for, from September 5.

Self-employed, freelancers

The opportunity is for experts in various fields, self-entrepreneurs, and investors. This includes company directors, executives, engineers and professionals in science, technology and humanities.

The green visa holders’ spouse, children and parents would also get the visa for the same period. Even after the visa period expires, it can be renewed within 30 days. Those abroad can reach UAE and complete the visa procedures on a 60-day entry permit.

Investors/Business partners

The investors and business partners currently in UAE can also switch to the green visa. At present, they are on a 2-year visa. The green visa would be given based on the total investments made. Entrepreneurs and freelancers with a bachelor's degree and an income of not less than AED 360,000 (Rs 77,89,956) over the past 2 years are eligible to apply. They should get a license from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation as a freelancer or self-entrepreneur.

Professionals

Experts in 9 fields including science, law, education, culture and social sciences, would also be considered for the green visa. Applicants must be bachelor's degree holders who were earning AED 15,000 (Rs 3,24,581) or above and have a valid job visa in UAE. The green visa of those who stay outside the UAE for more than 6 months would be cancelled.

