Now, work virtually for up to 1 year with UAE's remote work visa

Dubai: Now, expatriates can stay and work remotely in the United Arab Emirates under self-sponsorship, thanks to the UAE’s Virtual Work Visa with one year validity.

This major initiative for foreigners, considered the first-of-its-kind in the region, will be rolled out from next month onwards. The main attractiveness of the scheme is that those employed at companies outside the country, too, can stay and work remotely from the UAE.

It is not required for the organization where the beneficiaries work to be registered in the UAE or have an office in the country. Such employees can stay in the UAE by opting for the work-from-home mode.

The visa can be renewed after a year.

Small and middle-scale entrepreneurs and start-ups can make use of the visa. Once the visa is approved, beneficiaries can bring their families along.

The applicant must have a passport with a validity of minimum six months and a valid health insurance covering his/her residency in the UAE. In addition, the individual must have a proof of employment with a one-year valid contract from the current employer and a salary of minimum $5,000 per month.

The applications should be made through the Federal Authority for Identify, Citizenship, Customs & Port Authority website. In March last, the UAE Government modified the Visa rule, allowing foreign employees from any part of the world to stay and work remotely from the UAE. Such remote work visa holders can enjoy all facilities provided to other visa category holders.