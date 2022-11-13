Two planes collide during US air show; 6 feared dead

Dallas: Two planes collided during an air show at the Dallas executive airport on Saturday. A Boeing B-17 bomber used during the Second World War and a Bell P-63 King Cobra light plane collided during a programme named, “Memorative air force wings over Dallas” around 1.30 pm on Saturday.

OMG - two planes collided at ‘Wings Over Dallas’ air show today



This is crazy



pic.twitter.com/CNRCCnIXF0 — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) November 12, 2022

The footage of the accident shows the Bell P-63 plane, which went out of control, hitting Boeing B-17. According to reports, there were six person on the two planes and all of the are feared dead. However, there has been no official confirmation of the number of casualties.

Many planes were in the air at the time of the accident. The sound of patriotic songs being sung could be heard in the background.

The accident happened even as the commentator was describing the specialties of each plane.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson described the tragedy as heart-rending. He tweeted that it was not clear what led to the collision and that an investigation would be conducted.

The screaming of people and their calls for help could be heard in the video footage.

The King Cobra plane, manufactured by U.S. company Bell Craft, was used mostly by the Soviet defence forces. B-17 is a four-engine bomber used during the Second World War against Germany.

The US Federal Aviation Authority and National Transportation Safety Board have begun investigations.

In October 2019, seven persons had died in an accident at the Windsor Locks airport in the US.