Kettering murders: Mortal remains of Malayali nurse, children released by police

London: The mortal remains of Malayali nurse Anju and her two children who were brutally murdered in Kettering, United Kingdom, were released by the police to the funeral directors on Tuesday.

The funeral service group will begin the embalming procedure on Wednesday after receiving the bodies.

As per the wishes of the hospital authorities as well Anju's colleagues and friends, the public will be allowed to pay respects to the mother and two children in Kettering.

'The bodies will be sent to Kerala by the beginning of the next week,' Anju's colleague Manoj Mathew said.

Anju's husband Chelevalan Saju (52) is suspected of murdering his wife and, children Jeeva and Jhanvi.

The murders came to light when Anju, a nurse, did not turn up for duty at the Kettering General Hospital where she worked.

The woman and her children were found with serious injuries in their house at Petherton Court in Kettering, around 140km from London, police said.

The Northamptonshire Crown Court had earlier ordered to keep Saju in judicial custody till the inquest is over. Considering the nature of the crime, the court did not award him bail. The case will be taken up again on March 24, 2023.

Legal experts said it will take at least six months to start the proper inquest procedures. They also said Saju might get a 30-year jail sentence.

A driver by profession, Saju was frustrated after failing to get a job.

The couple used to quarrel over financial issues which took a turn for the worse last month and ended in him killing the three.

The Union of UK Malayalee Association (UUKMA) and the Kettering Malayalee Welfare Association have successfully raised the money required to send the bodies of Anju and the children back to India, on the pleas of the family.

The deceased woman's family in Kerala had sought Rs 30 lakh as financial assistance to bring the bodies back home.