Monica Lewinsky revisits Clinton sex scandal on '25th anniversary' of 'survivor's day'

Activist Monica Lewinsky has revisited the Bill Clinton sex scandal on its '25th anniversary'.

Lewinsky, a former White House intern, who called out former US President Clinton in 1998, has said 'today' she celebrates 'survivor's day'.

"..the scariest and most traumatic day of my life -- when I was stung by the FBI and learned of the Starr investigation that would lead to Bill Clinton's impeachment," Lewinsky tweeted.

Lewinsky has reminded that she was 24 then. "Thank you to my family, friends, professionals, colleagues and people who supported me -- especially pre-2014," she tweeted.

A copy of Time Magazine on a news stand 26 January, 1998 in New York. The magazine issue features a photograph on its cover of then US President Bill Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. File photo: AFP/Jon Levy

The affair led to Clinton being impeached by the House of Representatives in 1999. The Senate acquitted him and Clinton completed his second term in 2001, but the incident changed Lewinsky's life.

She had largely dropped from sight after the scandal died out but her name resurfaced in US political discourse in February 2014, when former first lady and then Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton was quoted as calling her “a narcissistic looney-tune” in an article.

Then, Lewinsky broke her long silence in an article for Vanity Fair magazine, in which she said she deeply regretted what had happened and was “determined to have a different ending” to her story.

Monica Lewinsky arrives at 20th Television And FX's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" FYC Event at the El Capitan Theatre on June 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP/Jerod Harris

In 2018, Hillary Clinton said her husband Bill's affair with Lewinsky was not an abuse of power. But the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal was once again in the news last September following the death of Ken Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation led to the President's impeachment.

Starr was a special prosecutor who investigated the sex-and-perjury scandal that led to Clinton's impeachment.

(With Reuters inputs)