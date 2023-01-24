Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Nine dead in shooting incidents in California, Iowa

IANS
Published: January 24, 2023 07:18 AM IST Updated: January 24, 2023 07:44 AM IST
Article image Haritha - 3
Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting at the school dedicated to helping at-risk youth in Iowa. Photo: Onmanorama.
Topic | World

California/Iowa: Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, CBS News reported.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting incident with multiple victims and that a suspect was in custody. Meanwhile, two students were killed and an adult employee was injured in a "targeted shooting" at a Des Moines school in Iowa. 

Half Moon Bay is about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco. The shooting took place as the city of Monterey Park in Los Angeles County was still roiling from a mass shooting on Saturday that killed 11 people.

RELATED ARTICLES

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting in Iowa at the school dedicated to helping at-risk youth.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the school at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Officers arrived to find two students critically injured, who later died at a hospital. The adult employee of the school, who was injured, is in serious condition.

Acting swiftly on the witnesses' description, the police took three suspects travelling in a car into its custody within 20 minutes of the incident.

The police have said that the incident was "definitely targeted" and there was "nothing random" about this.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.