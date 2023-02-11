Malayalam
Five Keralites arrested in UK for enslaving students in care homes

Our Correspondent
Published: February 11, 2023 10:51 AM IST
The students were brutally exploited and made to work without any pay. Photo: FIle image/ Manorama Online
Topic | World

London: Five Keralites have been arrested here for labour abuse comparable to modern slavery. Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), the UK agency which investigates and collects data related to exploitation at work, resorted to the arrest on receiving tip-off on exploitation of about 50 Indian students who were employed at care homes in North Wales.

The arrested men are: Mathew Isaac (32), Jinu Cherian (30), Eldhose Cherian (25), Eldhose Kuriyachan (25) and Jacob Liju (47), all hailing from Kerala. The Authority had fetched a court order against them last day.

As per the Authority’s report, the exploited Indian students were in a pathetic state without pay, food or rest. The students were brutally exploited and made to work without any pay. As they were brought from another country, the charges would include human trafficking.

The arrests were made between 2021 December and 2022 May. The Authority stated that it had got information about 50 individuals who are forced into slavery. Further investigation is on.

All who were arrested have either worked in care homes earlier or have used the influence of their relatives working in the care homes.

Students were brought to the UK through a recruiting agency named Alexa Care, registered in May, by Mathew Isaac and Jinu Cherian.

The High Commission of India in the United Kingdom has reached out to help the students who were exploited. The High Commission can be contacted on the email id: pol3.london@mea.gov.in to get help and counselling.

Care homes offer accommodation and personal care for aged or infirm people who have to be supported for their daily regime.  

