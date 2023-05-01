Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Ukraine Defence Ministry removes tweet of Goddess Kali amid online outrage

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 01, 2023 02:35 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the image in the tweet: Manorama Online
Topic | World

New Delhi: A tweet that showed an image of Goddess Kali over a blast fume posted by Ukraine's defence ministry triggered an online outrage. The post was later deleted.

The Twitter handle @DefenceU posted the image with the caption "Work of Art", triggering angry reactions from many Indian Twitter users who accused the Ukrainian defence ministry of insensitivity and hurting the sentiments of Indians.

Some Indian Twitter users even sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light, @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted one user.

Following online outrage, the tweet was deleted by Ukraine's defence ministry.

 

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.