Major publishing, journalism firms bring out Global Principles for Artificial Intelligence

A comprehensive Global Principles for Artificial Intelligence (AI) were released on Wednesday by major organisations in journalism and the publishing industry.

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) reported that 26 organisations, including those in academic publishing, released the 'pioneering' principles'.

The Global Principles will 'provide guidance for the development, deployment, and regulation of AI systems and applications to ensure business opportunities and innovation can thrive within an ethical and accountable framework', reported WAN-IFRA.

“These Global AI Principles demonstrate the widespread agreement of publishers worldwide that their intellectual property, which is the product of significant investments they have made in providing quality journalistic and creative content, should be recognized and respected,” said Danielle Coffey, CEO and President, News/Media Alliance.

“AI systems are only as good as the content they use to train them, and therefore developers of generative AI technology must recognize and compensate publishers accordingly for the tremendous value their content contributes to the development of these systems,” Coffey said.

Developers, operators and deployers of AI systems have been urged to:

1) Respect intellectual property rights protecting the organizations’ investments in original content.

2) Leverage efficient licensing models that can facilitate innovation through training of trustworthy and high-quality AI systems.

3) Provide granular transparency to allow publishers to enforce their rights where their content is included in training datasets.

4) Clearly attribute content to the original publishers of the content.

5) Recognise publishers’ invaluable role in generating high-quality content for training, and also for surfacing and synthesizing.

6) Comply with competition laws and principles and ensure that AI models are not used for anti-competitive purposes.

7) Promote trusted and reliable sources of information and ensure that AI-generated content is accurate, correct and complete.

8) Not misrepresent original works.

9) Respect the privacy of users that interact with them and fully disclose the use of their personal data in AI system design, training, and use.

10) Align with human values and operate under global laws.