Sharjah fourth-grader performs Heimlich maneuver to save classmate. Does your kid know the first aid?

The Sharjah Police has honoured a Class 4 student for his quick thinking that saved the life of a classmate, who was choking on a coin.

Ali Muhammad bin Harb Al-Muhairi, who performed the Heimlich maneuver, the first aid method for choking, is now hailed a 'little saviour'.

During a break at school, Ali noticed a classmate pointing to his mouth. He realised the boy was choking and immediately gave him first aid by applying abdominal thrusts. Due to Ali's timely intervention, the coin popped out and the boy was saved.

Ali had learned the first aid technique from his father, who heads the primary health department at the Al Hamriyah Municipality, and had imparted lifesaving skills to all his children.

General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, lauded Ali's father for his education and urged all parents to train their children in basic first aid techniques. General Al-Shamsi said that despite being quite young, Ali showed his social responsibility, which he credited to a sound educational environment and good upbringing.

Ali Muhammad bin Harb Al-Muhairi. Photo: Special arrangement

Ali's father expressed his gratitude to the Sharjah Police for honouring his son and affirmed that it is the responsibility of parents to instill in their children a capability to meet challenges.

What is Heimlich maneuver

Abdominal thrusts performed to dislodge foreign objects blocking the airway, when a person is choking, are also called Heimlich maneuver (watch video).

Here are the steps recommended by the Indian Red Cross Society (if the person is unable to speak, cough or breathe):

1. Stand to the side and a little behind the choking person or child (aged older than one year).

2. Support the person’s chest with one hand and bend him/her forward.

3. Give five firm blows between the person’s back. To do so, use the heel of your free hand. Verify if the object has come out and the person can breathe again. If not, alternate between five blows and five thrusts until the blockage is dislodged.