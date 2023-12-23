'Suspected human trafficking': France grounds UAE-Nicaragua flight carrying 303 Indians

London: A Nicaragua-bound plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying 303 Indian passengers has been grounded in France over suspected "human trafficking, French authorities were quoted as saying by the local media on Friday. A team of the India embassy in France has reached the passengers.



According to a Le Monde' newspaper report, the national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation. Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne said the A340, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, "remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing" on Thursday. The Vatry airport, located 150 kilometers east of Paris, serves mostly budget airlines.

The newspaper report says the prefecture said the plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE. After landing in France, the passengers were first kept on the aircraft, but then let out and given individual beds in the terminal building. The entire airport was cordoned off by police.

The prosecutor's office said an anonymous tip signalled that the flight was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking. Passengers were eventually transferred into the main hall of the small Vatry airport, where cots were set up for them to stay overnight on Thursday, the administration for the Marne region told the newspaper.

Investigators from a specialised French organised crime unit, border police and aviation gendarmes are working on the case.

Legend Airlines is yet to comment on the incident.

Menwhile, the Indian embassy in Paris on Friday said French authorities informed it that a flight with mostly Indian origin people that was going to Nicaragua from Dubai has been detained on a technical halt at a French airport. The embassy was informed that the flight had 303 people.

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport," the Indian mission said in a post on 'X'.

"Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," it said.

No further details including when the flight was detained were not immediately available.

