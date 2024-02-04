Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malayali youth, friends strike gold with Rs 34 crore win in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 04, 2024 07:55 AM IST
Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi. Photo; Speciala arrangement
Topic | World

Abu Dhabi: In a stunning turn of fortune, a Malayali architectural draftsman, Rajeev Arikatt, and his group of 19 co-workers and friends, have hit the jackpot, bagging Rs 34 crore (Dh 15 million) in the popular Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi.

The results of the 260th Big Ticket draw held on Saturday have left Rajeev Arikattin, an expatriate based in Al Ain, and his friends in a state of disbelief. Despite receiving the official call from the Big Ticket officials, Rajeev initially doubted the reality of his newfound fortune. "I still can't believe it," he said.

The lucky group had pooled their money to buy the ticket. Rajeev lives in Al Ain with his wife and two young children. He began purchasing the lottery three years ago.  

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE