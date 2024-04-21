Lanka car racing accident claims seven lives

Colombo: At least seven people, including a child, were killed and 23 others were critically injured in a mishap caused during a motor car racing event in Sri Lanka's Uva province on Sunday, police said.



The accident happened when a competing car in the racing event held at the central hill resort of Diyathalawa veered off the track and collided with the spectators.

"In the accident, 23 people were critically injured and seven others were killed," said police.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that the deceased included an eight-year-old boy and four-track assistants.

"A total of 23 more have been hospitalised," the police said.

The annual event marking the traditional New Year festivities came to be halted in 2019 with the Easter Sunday attack where 270 people were killed in suicide bomb attacks.

Sunday's resumption coincided with the fifth anniversary of the attack only to be halted by the tragic incident of seven deaths.