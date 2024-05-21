Malayalam
3 Indian-American students killed in car accident in Georgia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 21, 2024 02:35 PM IST
Three Indian-American students tragically lost their lives in a car accident involving an overturned speeding vehicle in Georgia's Alpharetta in the US. According to Alpharetta police, speeding was the primary cause of the crash.

The deceased have been identified as Aryan Joshi, Shriya Avarsala, and Anvi Sharma. Shriya and Anvi were first-year students at the University of Georgia, while Aryan attended Alpharetta High School. The injured individuals have been identified as Ritwak Sompally and Mohammad Liaqat.

Police reports indicate that Ritwak was driving the car at the time of the accident, leading to the loss of control and collision with a tree. Aryan Joshi and Shriya succumbed to their injuries at the scene and Anvi passed away at the hospital in North Flutton. An investigation into the accident is currently underway. All the victims were over the age of eighteen.  

