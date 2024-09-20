Lebanon blast: Security agency says pagers not made in Bulgaria, no transaction by Norta Global

Bulgarian state security agency, DANS has stated that pagers used in Lebanon blasts were not exported or made in Bulgaria. In a statement issued by the agency, it said that as a result of the inspections carried out by the National Security State Agency, together with the National Revenue Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Customs Agency, it was established beyond doubt that no communication devices were imported, exported or manufactured in Bulgaria which had exploded in Lebanon and Syria.

Reports about investigation into the company in Bulgaria drew the focus to a Norwegian citizen named Rinson Jose who had migrated from Kerala. It was cited that the Norway based company named NortaLink owned by Rinson Jose and Norta Global were connected.

It has also been established that the company 'Norta Global' referred to in the media publications or its owner did not carry out transactions in respect of which Bulgaria has jurisdiction, with the subject of purchase and sale of goods. The data from the inspections indicate that 'Norta Global' did not carry out financial operations falling within the scope of the Law on Measures Against the Financing of Terrorism, nor did it maintain commercial relationships with individuals and legal entities subject to restrictive measures under the sanctions regimes of the UN Security Council and the Council of the EU, the statement read.

DANS has also reported that through the territory of Bulgaria no customs operations have been carried out with the devices that were detonated on the territory of Lebanon and Syria. The statement was issued in response to reports that a company registered in Bulgaria delivered to the Lebanese organization 'Hezbollah' shipments of communication equipment (pagers) that were detonated on the territory of Lebanon and Syria.