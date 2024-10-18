Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the law on prevention of child marriages cannot be stunted by personal laws.

The bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra held that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be stunted by personal laws and that marriages involving children violate the free will to have a life partner of choice.

The guidelines for effective implementation of the law on the prevention of child marriages in the country include authorities focusing on the prevention of child marriage and the protection of minors while penalising offenders as a last resort.

"Preventive strategy should be tailored to different communities; the law will only succeed when there is multi-sectoral coordination. Training and capacity building of the law enforcement officers needs to be there. We emphasise that there needs to be community-driven approaches," the bench said.

According to PTI, the bench also noted that the Prohibition of Child Marriage law has certain gaps.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act of 2006 was enacted to prevent child marriages and ensure their eradication from society. The Act replaced the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929.