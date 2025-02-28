New moon sighted in Gulf countries; Ramadan fasting to begin Saturday
UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman have announced that the crescent moon has been sighted, marking the beginning of Ramadan on Saturday. In the UAE, advanced facilities, including AI-equipped drones, were deployed to observe the moon.
Meanwhile, as the crescent was not visible in India, Ramadan fasting will commence on Sunday, March 2.
Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and a sacred period in Islam. Observed through fasting from dawn to sunset, known as Roza, it is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, symbolising devotion, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection.
