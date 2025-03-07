President Donald Trump on Friday threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its bombardments of Ukraine, after previously suspending US aid to Kyiv in a stated bid to encourage diplomacy.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a cease fire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he wrote. Trump's threat comes after Russia launched major drone and missile attacks on Friday on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Days earlier, the Trump administration suspended US military aid deliveries and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine after a dispute with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett signalled that Trump's threat was part of a diplomatic strategy. "President Trump is adamant that we need to get everybody to the table, and we could do that with carrots, and we can do that with sticks, and he's talking to everybody," Hassett told reporters. Trump and Vice President JD Vance on February 28 berated Zelensky in a televised meeting at the White House, accusing him of ingratitude for billions of dollars in US weapons.

Trump has since faced harsh criticism from allies and domestic opponents who say he has sided with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The United States voted with Russia and against its European allies on United Nations resolutions that called for ending the war without stressing Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Last month, Trump spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an initial step toward resuming normal relations and undoing sweeping sanctions imposed under former president Joe Biden over the Ukraine invasion.