Kyiv: As part of US President Donald Trump's diplomatic push to end the three-year war, Ukrainian and US delegations met on Sunday to discuss protecting energy facilities and critical infrastructure.



The meeting in Saudi Arabia came ahead of Monday's US-Russia talks, where US special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

"I feel that (Russian President Vladimir Putin) wants peace," Witkoff told Fox News. "I think you're going to see some real progress in Saudi Arabia, particularly regarding a Black Sea ceasefire. From that, we’ll naturally move towards a broader ceasefire."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called the discussions "constructive" but emphasised the need for Putin to halt attacks. "No matter what we say today, we need a real order to stop the strikes," he said.

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, leading the Ukrainian delegation, said the talks aimed to "bring a just peace closer and strengthen security". However, Zelensky described them as "technical".

Last week, Putin agreed to Trump's proposal for a 30-day pause in attacks on energy infrastructure, but both sides have since reported continued strikes. A Russian drone attack on Kyiv overnight killed three people, including a five-year-old child, while Russia claimed its air defences shot down 59 Ukrainian drones, with one person killed in Rostov.

Zelensky has backed Trump’s call for a blanket 30-day ceasefire. Trump said on Saturday that efforts to de-escalate the war were "somewhat under control", with Washington hoping for a broader ceasefire by April 20, according to Bloomberg News. White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said talks were exploring "confidence-building measures" to end the war, including the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

A firefighter works at the site of a Russian drone strike. Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via REUTERS

US-Russia talks to focus on Black Sea ceasefire

US officials will meet their Russian counterparts on Monday, prioritising a maritime ceasefire at the Black Sea to ensure free shipping. A source said the US delegation is led by Andrew Peek from the White House National Security Council and Michael Anton from the State Department. Russia will be represented by Grigory Karasin, chair of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sergei Beseda, an adviser to the Federal Security Service.

Beyond the Black Sea ceasefire, discussions will cover a potential "line of control" defining the front lines, along with verification mechanisms and peacekeeping measures.

Trump’s approach, including suspending military aid to Ukraine in favour of direct talks with Moscow, has unsettled European allies. Some fear Washington may prioritise a broader geopolitical deal with Russia over European security.

Britain and France have since ramped up military and logistical support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Witkoff downplayed concerns that Putin could be emboldened to invade other countries, saying: "This is a much different situation than World War Two. I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe."

