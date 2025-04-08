Additional US tariffs on Chinese imports are set to reach 104 percent on Wednesday, the White House told AFP, as Washington doubles down on planned action after Beijing vowed a "fight to the end" on levies.

US President Donald Trump had vowed a further 50 percent tariff on goods from China if Beijing did not retract upcoming retaliation, and the White House confirmed that Trump will proceed with this action, taking the overall added duties this year to 104 percent.