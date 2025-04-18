US judge bars Trump from implementing fresh policy to speed deportations
Mail This Article
×
A US judge on Friday barred the Trump administration from implementing a new policy allowing it to rapidly deport hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants to countries other than their own without giving them a chance to show they fear being persecuted, tortured or killed there.
US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston last month issued an order that temporarily blocked the administration from fast-tracking deportations, hobbling its ability to remove migrants subject to final orders who, in some cases, have legal protections preventing them from being sent back to their countries of origin.
The preliminary injunction issued Friday will keep that order in place until the litigation is resolved.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.