Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney strongly denounced the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Posting on X on Wednesday afternoon, Carney wrote, “I am horrified by the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a senseless and shocking act of violence that has killed and injured innocent civilians and tourists.”

“Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families,” he added.

Carney was the last among the G7 leaders to speak out on the Pahalgam attack. The first statement came from US President Donald Trump, with other G7 nations — Italy, the European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan — issuing their condemnations shortly thereafter.

Carney’s silence throughout Tuesday drew criticism from Indo-Canadian community groups, particularly as he is actively campaigning for the upcoming federal election on April 28.