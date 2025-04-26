New Delhi: As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Iran and Saudi Arabia have stepped in to urge restraint and promote dialogue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called for calm, emphasising the deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties between Tehran, New Delhi, and Islamabad, reported PTI. In a social media post, he offered Iran’s assistance in facilitating understanding between the two nations, quoting Persian poet Saadi: “Human beings are members of a whole, in creation of one essence and soul. If one member is inflicted with pain, other members will remain uneasy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia also expressed concern, with its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud holding phone conversations with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Jaishankar later confirmed the discussion on X, stating they spoke about the Pahalgam attack and its cross-border dimensions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign office said Dar briefed the Saudi minister on Islamabad’s decisions following India’s unilateral actions. Dar warned against further escalation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to respond firmly to any act of aggression.

ADVERTISEMENT

India, holding Pakistan-linked elements responsible for the Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 civilians, has initiated a series of punitive steps. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari land border crossing, and a downgrading of diplomatic ties.

In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers and suspended all trade, including third-country routes. Islamabad also rejected the suspension of the water treaty, warning that any disruption in water flow would be treated as an "act of war."

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid public outrage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Madhubani on Thursday, Modi said: “From the soil of Bihar, I tell the world — India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth.”

He affirmed that India’s resolve against terrorism remains unshaken and thanked global leaders for their support during this critical time.