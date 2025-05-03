New Delhi: India on Saturday imposed a fresh set of punitive measures against Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The measures include a complete suspension of postal exchanges and a ban on Pakistani-flagged ships entering Indian ports.

The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communication, issued an order suspending all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan via both air and surface routes with immediate effect, reported IANS.

In a parallel move, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), exercising powers under Section 411 of the Merchant Shipping Act, prohibited Pakistani ships from accessing any Indian port. The directive also bars Indian-flagged vessels from docking at ports in Pakistan.

The DGS clarified that the order aims to protect Indian assets, cargo, and critical maritime infrastructure. Any exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis, officials added.

These actions come on the heels of a series of retaliatory steps taken by New Delhi following the terror strike. Last week, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Attari land border, downgraded diplomatic ties, and revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals — with the exception of long-term visas already granted.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian aircraft and suspended all bilateral trade, including via third countries. Islamabad also rejected India's move on the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any effort to cut water flow would be seen as an “act of war.”

India has maintained that there are direct cross-border linkages to the terror attack and has vowed severe retribution. In a high-level meeting with defence and security officials earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide the timing, targets, and mode of India’s response.

Global powers, including the United States and the European Union, have condemned the Pahalgam attack and urged both nations to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.