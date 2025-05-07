UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over India’s military strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, urging both nations to exercise “maximum military restraint”.

His remarks were shared by spokesperson Stephane Dujarric following India’s announcement of “Operation Sindoor”, a series of targeted strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border,” Dujarric said. “He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” he added.

According to India’s Ministry of Defence, nine terror infrastructure sites were hit in a “precise and restrained” manner. “Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites” in response to the “barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack,” the ministry said in a post on X.

The Indian Army, while confirming the operation, said in a press release: “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

The army’s official X handle also posted, “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.” The statement further noted that “Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.

India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution.” The Resistance Front, a proxy group linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba, claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 26 civilians in the popular Kashmir tourist town of Pahalgam.

Earlier, on Monday, Guterres had condemned the terror strike, stating, “Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through transparent, credible, and lawful means.”

His statement came ahead of a closed-door consultation of the UN Security Council convened at Pakistan’s request to address the rising tensions.

(With IANS Inputs)