US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a 'full and immediate ceasefire', potentially ending heightened military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump said in a post on X.

The news of the ceasefire was confirmed by India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar. "The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," Vikram Misri said in a press conference.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ishaq Dhar said in a post on X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the prime ministers of both India and Pakistan. "I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he said in a post on X.

Rubio added that he and US Vice President JD Vance had engaged in diplomatic talks over the past 48 hours with senior leaders from India and Pakistan, playing a key role in mediating the discussions. "Over the past 48 hours, Vice President Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik," he said.