New York: Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken with Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir and offered US assistance in starting "constructive talks" with India to avoid future conflicts. Rubio continued to urge both parties to find ways to de-escalate," a statement issued by Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.



Rubio "offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts, the statement said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.