Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday commended the leadership of India and Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire, calling it a historic and brave move that would prevent massive destruction.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much.”

He added, “Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions.”

Trump also credited the United States for facilitating the agreement and announced plans to boost trade with both nations. “I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

The ceasefire, announced on Saturday, follows heightened tensions in the region after Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of both countries have agreed to halt all hostilities on land, air, and sea from 5 pm on Saturday.

The brief announcement by Misri came shortly after Trump’s remarks, reinforcing the joint decision to pursue peace.