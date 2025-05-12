Islamabad: Pakistan Army late Sunday night confirmed that no Indian pilot was arrested by its personnel amid the tensions with the two neighbouring countries. Addressing the media, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry rubbished the reports on nabbing an Indian pilot and declared that all such reports were based on fake social media posts.

Meanwhile, he admitted that at least one of its aircraft suffered “minor damage” in the military confrontation with India, without giving more information about the jet. But he did not provide details about the aircraft.

Addresing a press conference along with officials of air force and navy, Chaudhry briefed the conduct and conclusion of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. Though Pakistan claimed minor damage, India claimed that the neighbouring country suffered huge losses as its forces targeted several military installations.

Indian military officials claimed that 35-40 Pakistani military personnel were killed in the combat and New Delhi achieved its desired objectives, and that Pakistan will have to pay a very heavy price if it resorts to any more misadventure.

The Indian military suggested that the Pakistani DGMO's call came after Indian armed forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian, on Saturday morning. The strikes were launched after the Pakistan military attempted to target major Indian military installations on the night of May 9-10.

After three days of fierce fighting along the border, both countries announced an immediate ceasefire on Saturday. But, the same night, Pakistan breached the truce, provoking India.