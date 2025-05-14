Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad as "persona non grata" for allegedly engaging in activities "incompatible" with his diplomatic status.

In a statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the official has been instructed to leave the country within 24 hours. "The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status," the statement read.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and handed a démarche conveying the decision, reported PTI.

This development follows India's expulsion of a Pakistani official from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi over alleged espionage. The Ministry of External Affairs said the individual was involved in activities "not in keeping with his official status" and was similarly given 24 hours to depart.

The reciprocal expulsions come against the backdrop of heightened tensions after a recent four-day military confrontation between the two countries.