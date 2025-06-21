Islamabad: The Pakistan government announced on Saturday that it will formally recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention” during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The announcement was made via a post on X titled: “Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.” It comes just three days after Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir at the White House.

According to PTI, the post credited Trump’s “strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” for defusing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. India responded with precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. Hostilities continued for four days until a ceasefire was reached on May 10 after talks between the directors general of military operations of both countries.

Pakistan’s government praised Trump’s “robust diplomatic engagement” with both Islamabad and New Delhi, which it claims helped avert a larger conflict with potentially catastrophic consequences. It said his role as a “genuine peacemaker” and his commitment to dialogue stood out during the crisis. The post also acknowledged Trump’s “sincere offers” to help resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue and highlighted his continued efforts towards global peace, especially in regions like West Asia, Gaza, and Iran.

Trump has often claimed credit for preventing an Indo-Pak war and has expressed frustration over not being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation efforts, including in other international conflicts.