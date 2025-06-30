Trump to sign executive order terminating Syria sanctions
US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order terminating US sanctions on Syria, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.
The move follows through on Trump's decision in May to unwind the measures to help Syria rebuild after a devastating civil war.
