Nvidia on Monday said it is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive after gaining confidence that he does not pose a national security risk, news that sent shares in the company up by almost a third and reinvigorated the global AI trade that has flagged this month.

President Donald Trump welcomed the board's reinstatement of Huang as CEO and said this was the "correct and proper decision," he said in a social media post.

Nvidia stock leapt nearly 30% in early trading, while the Nasdaq rallied almost 6% and the S&P 500 rose 4%, making up for Friday's plunge, as investors had ditched AI-exposed shares, in part driven by uncertainty at Nvidia itself.

Tech shares led gains for most major indices, including Europe's STOXX 600, which traded up 1.5%, encouraging investors to ditch safe-haven bonds, which pushed short-dated Treasury yields up 10 basis points on the day to 4.72%.

“This is quite the U-turn from Nvidia given the chairman’s comments just last week, but the business has clearly felt backed into a corner in that bringing Jensen Huang back is the right business move. Immediately after his departure, there were questions over whether Nvidia could really afford to lose his influence altogether and whether he might remain involved in some capacity. Although, it’s fair to say few would have expected him to be back in the top job quite so quickly."

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Stephanie Balaouras, VP, Group Research Director, Forrester, Cambridge, Massachusetts said

"The news changes the leadership picture, but not the strategic advice. The concentration risk still remains what it is."

"While Huang's reinstatement may calm immediate concerns around NVIDIA’s leadership, it should not reverse enterprise efforts to build alternatives into their AI infrastructure strategy. Restoring leadership does not mean restoring confidence in resilience. Leaders need to keep confronting AI concentration risk."

Meanwhile, Ben Barringer, Head of Technology Research at Quilter Cheviot, London, said

“There will inevitably be questions over how Nvidia has gone from the chairman’s comments last week to reinstating Huang so quickly. However, keeping him in the building is much more preferable than watching him walk into a competitor or start something new. Nvidia has its captain back at the wheel, and investors will likely breathe a sigh of relief.”

Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist, Interactive Brokers, Greenwich, Connecticut, commented, "There were definitely a lot of people who wanted him back. The extent that the administration intervened, the extent that shareholders intervened, it will be impossible to know ... but it tells us to some extent that Jensen Huang was too big to be fired."

"I don't know that I'd be chasing the stock here."

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Andre Bakhos, managing member, Ingenium Analytics LLC, New Jersey, said,

"Overall, it brings a lot of confidence. As far as stocks go, it adds confidence, in the sense that the AI leader is, on the surface, at least for now, things are going to be okay, that the company is going to be okay. It just makes everyone feel a little more confident that the right guy is back.

"It solidifies confidence from the other companies. Promises that were made, assurances that were made by Wang, are going to be honoured."

Various other personalities also commented on Huang's reinstatement.