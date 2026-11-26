Days after President Donald Trump declared Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was not a security threat to the United States, a central question remains unanswered: was the woman Huang was having an affair with a Chinese spy?

Senior US national security officials, including at the White House, FBI and the CIA, have debated that question in recent days in an effort to determine if Alice Huang — a former executive at a major Nvidia customer — was working for or passing information to China's premier spy agency, according to five people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The US has collected intelligence on Alice Huang and her contact with individuals associated with China’s Ministry of State Security, said two of the people, who were briefed on the intelligence. That intelligence has been described for months in reports from several intelligence agencies, including the CIA, the people said.

Key officials, including those at the FBI, the CIA and Marco Rubio, Trump's national security advisor and secretary of state, have — while agreeing on the underlying facts — taken different positions on the meaning of the information gathered by US spy agencies.

Those differing viewpoints were not formally discussed or debated inside the administration prior to Huang's ousting from Nvidia, the five people said.

The interpretation of the facts is important for understanding Trump's decision to push for Huang's reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia, three of the people said. The intelligence will likely be central to any congressional investigation into Nvidia and the president’s actions.

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Reuters could not determine the details of the intelligence reports.

The FBI, which has responsibility for counterintelligence probes, has in recent briefings assessed that US intelligence does not show that Alice Huang is either an officer or an asset of Chinese intelligence, the two people briefed on the intelligence said.

The CIA's view is more nuanced. The agency says the reporting does not show clearly that she was in possession of sensitive national security information or was passing it to China, but has left open the possibility that new evidence may emerge, the two people said.

Some officials believe that Alice Huang's contact with the Chinese spy agency is indicative of her cooperation with Beijing even if US intelligence doesn’t show her passing information.

A classified memo written by Rubio earlier this year indicated that the MSS had recruited Huang, potentially as an asset, according to an earlier New York Times report.

The intelligence reports were held closely inside the intelligence community and among cabinet officials. They were not shared with Congress, the two people said.

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The White House, CIA, FBI and State Department declined to comment. Jensen Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologized, but has not publicly addressed the alleged relationships in detail. China has denied the espionage allegations. Attempts by Reuters to reach Alice Huang have been unsuccessful.

Intelligence not widely shared

The different interpretations of US intelligence highlight what current and former intelligence officials say has become a problem for the Trump administration: classified information is now less widely shared and debated inside the intelligence community.

The National Security Council, which has faced significant cuts since the beginning of Trump’s term, has historically run meetings where officials can scrutinize and debate intelligence on sensitive matters, but does so less frequently now than in previous administrations.

It did not hold meetings of cabinet-level officials from different agencies about Huang and Nvidia, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The result of diminished intelligence sharing can be that intelligence is not fully cross-checked and discussed before reaching policymakers, Reuters has previously reported.

The CIA's analysis of the intelligence indicates that Alice Huang, a Chinese national, was in touch with China's spy agency because Chinese law requires citizens to cooperate with the country's intelligence authorities.

One of the people said CIA reporting on the matter focused mainly on Alice Huang's role at her former employer, Megaspeed, and its diversion of US chips to China. Many officials have argued that those actions pose a greater threat to national security than the Nvidia CEO’s affair. Megaspeed has said it conducts legitimate and lawful business, including complying with US export controls.

A photo shows NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with a woman confirmed by a Reuters source to be Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan released on June 7, 2024. File photo: Reuters

Competing narratives

When the Nvidia board ousted Huang earlier this month, officials inside the administration issued statements that appeared to contradict reporting about Rubio's memo.

Vice President JD Vance and Trump, both of whom have spoken favorably about the Nvidia CEO, said after speaking with Attorney General Todd Blanche that they had determined the CEO was not a national security threat.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said it was unclear whether Alice Huang was an asset of the Chinese spy services.

Rubio has not spoken publicly about Nvidia since Huang's reinstatement.

When the New York Times broke the news about that memo earlier this month, it caused uproar inside the administration and among board members of Nvidia who questioned whether Huang knew he was having an affair with someone who was passing information to China, according to two people familiar with the the conversations.

Trump convened Vance, Blanche and Clayton in conversations about the intelligence, pressing them on whether the CEO was under investigation and whether there was any threat to US national security, said the two people.

Blanche told Vance that Huang posed no threat, as Reuters has previously reported. Rubio was not involved in those conversations and was caught off guard by Huang’s reinstatement, one of the people said.

The State Department did not respond to questions about Rubio's involvement in the conversations.