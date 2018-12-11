Kohli, Anushka give up business class seats for Indian pacers

Indian captain Virat Kohli takes great pride in the achievements of his team and the skipper backs his teammates to the hilt. Kohli demonstrated yet again that he puts the interests of his team ahead of personal comforts as he along with his wife Anushka Sharma gave up their business class seats to the Indian pacers on the fight from Adelaide to Perth.

The trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami had played a key role in India's thrilling 31-run win over Australia in the first Test at Adelaide.

Incidentally Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Kohli's gentle gesture was noted by former England captain Michael Vaughan who tweeted about it. “Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND,” Vaughan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India takes utmost care to provide the best of facilities to the national team players, the number of business class tickets on domestic flights are few. But the genial Kohli made sure his quicks stay in the best frame of mind ahead of the second Test which begins at Perth on Friday.

