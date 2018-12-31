New dad Rohit Sharma to miss Sydney Test

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed a new member in their family on Sunday as Ritika gave birth to a baby girl.

Ritika's cousin Seema Khan, who is the wife of actor-producer Sohail Khan, confirmed the news on her Instagram account with the caption "Baby girl, masi's again," and tagged Ritika in the Insta story.

Rohit and Ritika had managed to keep the news of the pregnancy hidden from the rest of the world for quite some time but the Indian cricketer recently revealed that he was going to be a father.

Rohit opened up about his wife Ritika's pregnancy in a chat with former Australia captain Michael Clarke in a promotional video for Hublot.

"I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives. I am eagerly awaiting the moment of becoming a father. It will be a moment to change our life," Rohit told Clarke.

The 31-year-old will miss the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney to be with his wife. Rohit has flown back from Melbourne and will rejoin the squad on January 8 ahead of the three-match ODI series beginning January 12 in Sydney.

"India batsman Rohit Sharma left for Mumbai on the 30th of December to attend to his wife who has delivered a baby girl. The BCCI congratulates Rohit on the beginning of a new chapter in his life," the BCCI said in a statement.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), however, has not named any replacement for Rohit for the final Test beginning on January 3. India lead the four-match Test series 2-1 after winning the Melbourne Test by 137 runs.

Rohit scored a patient 63 not out in the first innings as India hammered Australia by 137 runs to win the Boxing Day Test in Australia for the first time in history. The fourth and final Test between the two sides will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.