CSK suspends team doctor over tweet on Galwan clash

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings have suspended one of its team doctors following his tweet on Galwan clash which was "in bad taste".

Reportedly, Dr Madhu Thottappillil had on Tuesday tweeted from his official handle: "Just curious if the coffins will come back with a 'PM Cares' sticker on them?"

However, this tweet did not go well with the Chennai-based franchise.

"The Chennai Super Kings management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor," CSK said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the management and in bad taste," the franchise added.

The PM-CARES or the Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was formed on March 27 this year, three days into the lockdown, and is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 11,000 lives in the country till date.



Other ex-officio members of the trust are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



Twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night.