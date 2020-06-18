Sanga asks for evidence after ex-Lankan minister alleges 2011 WC final was fixed

Colombo: Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has asked for evidence after country's ex-Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that team's 2011 World Cup final against India played in Mumbai was fixed.

India won the match by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on April 2 as Sri Lanka lost their second World Cup final in a row.

"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage told newsfirst.lk.

"However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed.

"I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this.

"However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.

Yuvraj Singh, left, and M S Dhoni celebrate after India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup final. File photo

Sangakkara, who was the captain of the side when Sri Lanka suffered the defeat, stated that getting to the bottom of the allegations was the best thing to do.

"Then no one needs to speculate and can get to the bottom of this. That should be the most prudent course of action," Sangakkara was quoted as saying by newsfirst.lk.

M S Dhoni, left, and Gautam Gambhir delivered for India in the final. File photo

India had won their second World Cup title riding on the heroics of Gautam Gambhir and skipper M S Dhoni. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 274/6 in 50 overs with Mahela Jayawardene slamming an unbeaten 103.

Chasing the target, half-centuries from Gambhir (97) and Dhoni (91 not out) helped India get over the line with 10 balls to spare. Virat Kohli (35) and Yuvraj Singh (21 not out) also chipped in with handy contributions.