Sri Lanka to probe 2011 World Cup final match-fixing allegations

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Sports Ministry has launched an inquiry into match-fixing allegations with th regards to the 2011 World Cup final. The Special Investigations Unit of the ministry will be looking into the matter.

Sports Ministry Secretary K D S Ruwanchandra told Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror that Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma had called for an impartial and transparent investigation under Section 16 of the "Prevention of Offences Related to Sports" Act passed in 2019.

Former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had earlier stated in an interview that the match, which India won at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by six wickets, was "fixed."

Kumar Sangakkara in action in the 2011 World Cup final. File photo: AFP

"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage told newsfirst.lk.

"However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed.

"I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this.

"However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.

Yuvraj Singh and M S Dhoni celebrate India's triumph. File photo: AFP

Former Sri Lankan captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene both responded to Aluthgame's comments.

"Is the elections around the corner. Looks like the circus has started. Names and evidence?" Jayawardene said in a tweet replying to the news on a post from his Twitter handle.

Sangakkara, who led Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup, stated that getting to the bottom of the allegations was the best thing to do.

"Then no one needs to speculate and can get to the bottom of this. That should be the most prudent course of action," Sangakkara was quoted as saying by newsfirst.lk.